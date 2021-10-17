Olympia Financial Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$37.55 and a one year high of C$54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

