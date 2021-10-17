Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,781.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 185,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

OMC stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

