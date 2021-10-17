OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneMain by 3,690.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 620.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

