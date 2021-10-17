Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after buying an additional 294,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,812,000 after buying an additional 82,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,776,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

