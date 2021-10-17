Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

