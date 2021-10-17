Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

