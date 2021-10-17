Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 991 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.