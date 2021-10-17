Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $106,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of DHR opened at $301.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

