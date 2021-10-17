Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $254,869.37 and approximately $11.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00207612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

