Origin Sport 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $454,565.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 97% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $454,565.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

