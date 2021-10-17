Ossiam Has $451,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ossiam grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

