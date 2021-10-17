Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $61.37 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

