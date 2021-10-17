Ossiam Invests $246,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $208.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

