Ossiam Invests $296,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $94.75 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.