Ossiam Purchases 673 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 91.5% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 513,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.