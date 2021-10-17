Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.94% of Otter Tail worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 20.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

