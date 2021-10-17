Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $187.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.60 million and the lowest is $182.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $769.88 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

