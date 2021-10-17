Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254,027 shares of company stock valued at $173,972,851. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $865,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 24,366,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,316,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

