Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $28.90 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004190 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $7,341.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00355813 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,634,712 coins and its circulating supply is 11,610,186 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

