Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.