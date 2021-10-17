Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce sales of $110.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $108.75 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 583,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

