PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.9 days.
PCWLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351. PCCW has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.
PCCW Company Profile
