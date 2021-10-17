PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.9 days.

PCWLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351. PCCW has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

