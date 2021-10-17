Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

