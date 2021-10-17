Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $41,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $174,374 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 76,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

