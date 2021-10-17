PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $227,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 909,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,461. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.