Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

