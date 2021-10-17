PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00107751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,759.15 or 0.99910244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.36 or 0.06285363 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00025684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.