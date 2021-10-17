Piper Sandler Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $830.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $830.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

Shares of HUBS opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $687.85 and a 200-day moving average of $591.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

