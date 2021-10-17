Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,390.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,702.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

