Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Up 73.5% in September

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 691,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 411,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

