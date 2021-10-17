Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,496 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
