Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,496 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Orange by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

