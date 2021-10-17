Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.61 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.