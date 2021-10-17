Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $589,067. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

