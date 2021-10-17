Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,258,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 148.0% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 310.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 444,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

