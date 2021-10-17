Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

