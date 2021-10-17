Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE VGR opened at $13.68 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.