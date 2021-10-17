Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIPR opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $161.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

