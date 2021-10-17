Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,219 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

