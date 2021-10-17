Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.