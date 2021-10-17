Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.98. 3,508,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,757. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.53.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

