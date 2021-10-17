ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.70 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

