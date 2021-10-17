ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $56,119,688 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

