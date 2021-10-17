ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.43 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

