ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in National Vision by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of EYE opened at $63.53 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

