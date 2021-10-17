ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after buying an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 625,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

