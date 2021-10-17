ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,169,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,604 shares in the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

