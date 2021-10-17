ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 519,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

