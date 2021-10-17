Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

