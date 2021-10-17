Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $306.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

