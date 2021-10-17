Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.